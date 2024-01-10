Pete Davidson Was High on Ketamine at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson is revealing new details about the Aretha Franklin funeral in his new special.

The 30-year-old comedian released his third hourlong stand-up special, Netflix‘s Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, on Tuesday (January 9).

Early on in the special, Pete addresses the time he attended the late Aretha Franklin’s funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple in 2018. At the time, he was joined by then-fiancee Ariana Grande, who performed at the service.

According to Pete, he was high on ketamine at the event and disassociating.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed,” he says in the special.

“I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s f-cked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?”

“If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the f-ck are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S.”

Ariana and Pete split in October 2018, a few months after the funeral.

