Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Still Going Strong, Spotted on Coffee Date in NYC

We have a rare update on Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline‘s relationship!

Back in September, it was reported that the 30-year-old Saturday Night Live alum and the 26-year-old Outer Banks actress were dating.

The two then made their first public sighting together when they arrived holding hands at the SNL premiere after party in October.

However, since then, Pete and Madelyn have kept their relationship under wraps – until just recently when they were spotted on a coffee date.

On Thursday (December 28), Pete and Madelyn tried to keep a low profile as they stopped by Bobo’s Café in New York City to pick up a few drinks to go, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

The couple's coffee date comes days after Pete abruptly canceled a few comedy shows just two hours before he was set to take the stage.