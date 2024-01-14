Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Look So Chic at Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both looking amazing, as usual, at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you don’t know, they are both nominated this evening for their work in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. They are actually competing against one another in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Also seen on the red carpet at the show were their co-stars Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, and Karen Pittman.

The show has six total nominations, including Best Drama Series.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Reese is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels.