Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 6:22 pm

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Look So Chic at Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Look So Chic at Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both looking amazing, as usual, at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

If you don’t know, they are both nominated this evening for their work in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. They are actually competing against one another in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Also seen on the red carpet at the show were their co-stars Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, and Karen Pittman.

The show has six total nominations, including Best Drama Series.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Reese is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 01
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 02
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 03
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 04
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 05
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 06
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 07
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 08
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 09
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 10
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 11
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 12
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 13
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 14
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 15
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon critics choice awards 2024 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Greta Lee, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm, Karen Pittman, Reese Witherspoon