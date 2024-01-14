Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 6:34 pm

Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Getting Married to Model Christen Harper!

Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Getting Married to Model Christen Harper!

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are hosting a playoff game tonight, and as you’re watching, you might be wondering about Jared‘s dating life!

Well, he’s actually engaged to Christen Harper, his girlfriend of several years!

We’re taking a look back at Jared and Christen‘s relationship, as you might not know a ton about her.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, they were first linked as a couple in 2019.

Christen is a very successful model, having started her career at age 20 (she’s now reported to be 30 years old.)

Last year, she was awarded the SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year! She actually co-won the mag’s annual “Swim Search” alongside Katie Austin. She got to be featured in the mag, and she also walked the runway in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show this past June. You can see some of her bikini photos in the gallery of this article.

She’s signed with CAA and fans are hoping she’ll be in the newest Sports Illustrated Swim issue.

Jared proposed to Christen in June of 2022!

See some of Christen‘s most amazing bikini photos right here.
Just Jared on Facebook
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 01
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 02
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 03
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 04
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 05
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 06
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 07
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 08
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 09
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 10
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 11
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 12
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 13
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 14
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 15
jared goffs girlfriend christen harper 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christen Harper, Football, Jared Goff, nfl