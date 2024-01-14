Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Pose Together on the Critics Choice 2024 Red Carpet

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are ready for a big night on the town together.

The 33-year-old Barbie star and her 33-year-old film producer husband hit the red carpet together at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Barbie is the most nominated film of the ceremony this year by far, including nominations in categories like Best Picture and Best Director.

Keep reading to find out more…

Margot herself is also nominated for her role as Barbie in Best Actress!

In addition, Margot is one of the presenters of the evening. She’ll be giving the #SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, her co-star in the movie.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Margot is wearing custom Balmain.