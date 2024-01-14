Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 6:47 pm

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Look So In Love at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Harrison Ford wears a classic black tux while arriving at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards alongside wife Calista Flockhart on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 81-year-old Shrinking actor and his wife of nearly 14 years looked lovingly into each other’s eyes while posing for photos.

Harrison‘s co-stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams were also seen hitting the red carpet at the awards show.

In addition to Shrinking being nominated for Best Comedy Series, Harrison and Jessica are both up for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy!

Harrison is also being presented with the Career Achievement Award for his decades-long career.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Calista is wearing jewlery from Mindi Mond, Rahaminov Diamonds and Nicole Rose Jewelry.

Check out more photos of Harrison Ford and his Shrinking co-stars at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards…
