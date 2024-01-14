Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Couple Up at Critics Choice Awards 2024 After Going Viral the Week Before

Emily Blunt matches the red carpet with a sparkly number while arriving for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Sunday (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 40-year-old Oppenheimer star was of course joined on the carpet by her dashing husband John Krasinski. They also met up with fellow nominee and Emily‘s Jungle Cruise co-star Paul Giamatti.

Emily is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. The film is one of the top nominated movies at the show, with other nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Acting Ensemble.

The week before, Emily and John went viral on social media after some lip-reading fans thought they saw him say the word “divorce,” but this is what he was actually saying…

FYI: Emily is wearing a Giorgio Armani Prive dress, Alexandre Birman shoes, Tiffany & Co jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

Browse through the gallery to see several more photos of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arriving at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards…