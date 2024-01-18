Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Rare Appearance Together at 'Argylle' Seoul Premiere, Bryce Dallas Howard Wears 2 Looks in One Night!

The stars of the upcoming spy movie Argylle stepped out for their first major red carpet premiere this week!

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell were on the red carpet at the film’s Seoul premiere on Thursday (January 18) in Seoul, South Korea.

Bryce wore two different looks on the red carpet that evening, changing from one into the other at one point during the night.

Henry was joined on the carpet by his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, marking a rare public appearance for the couple. We previously saw them together at the season three premiere of The Witcher in June 2023.

For those who don’t know, Natalie is a studio executive and she recently teamed up with Henry for a new project. They’ve been dating for about three years now!

Make sure to also check out photos from the Argylle press event in Seoul.