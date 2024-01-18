Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 6:34 pm

Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Rare Appearance Together at 'Argylle' Seoul Premiere, Bryce Dallas Howard Wears 2 Looks in One Night!

Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Rare Appearance Together at 'Argylle' Seoul Premiere, Bryce Dallas Howard Wears 2 Looks in One Night!

The stars of the upcoming spy movie Argylle stepped out for their first major red carpet premiere this week!

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell were on the red carpet at the film’s Seoul premiere on Thursday (January 18) in Seoul, South Korea.

Bryce wore two different looks on the red carpet that evening, changing from one into the other at one point during the night.

Henry was joined on the carpet by his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, marking a rare public appearance for the couple. We previously saw them together at the season three premiere of The Witcher in June 2023.

For those who don’t know, Natalie is a studio executive and she recently teamed up with Henry for a new project. They’ve been dating for about three years now!

Make sure to also check out photos from the Argylle press event in Seoul.

Just Jared on Facebook
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 01
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 02
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 03
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 04
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 05
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 06
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 07
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 08
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 09
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 10
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 11
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 12
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 13
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 14
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 15
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 16
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 17
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 18
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 19
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 20
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 21
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 22
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 23
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 24
henry cavill girlfriend argylle seoul premiere 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso, Sam Rockwell