Travis Kelce Responds to Rumors That His Brother Jason Kelce Is Retiring

Travis Kelce is commenting on the rumors that his brother Jason Kelce is retiring from football.

Reports about Jason‘s retirement surfaced after his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (January 15.)

During a press conference on Friday (January 19), Travis, who is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, clarified whether or not his brother is actually saying goodbye to the sport.

“It came out that he retired, and he really didn’t say any of that,” Travis told reporters. “The end of that game, I think everybody kind of felt for him, knowing that he has been thinking about it a lot over the past couple of years. The documentary shows that. You don’t need to go around and ask anybody.”

Travis was referring to the 2023 Prime Video documentary, Kelce.

He added, “It’s been cool to see everybody appreciate who he’s been over the years this past week, but I think the big guy still got some football left if he wants it.”

Jason recently shaded Simone Biles‘ husband Jonathan Owens while joking around with his brother.