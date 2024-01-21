Top Stories
Sun, 21 January 2024 at 1:30 pm

Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Christen Harper!

Who Is Jared Goff's Girlfriend? He's Engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Christen Harper!

You’re going to see Jared Goff, the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, take the field today for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…and while watching, you might be wondering if he’s single, married, or has a girlfriend.

Well, he’s actually engaged to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper!

We’re taking a look back at Jared and Christen‘s relationship timeline, as you might not know a ton about her.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, they were first linked as a couple in 2019.

Christen is a very successful model, having started her career at age 20 (she’s now reported to be 30 years old.)

Last year, she was awarded the SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year! She actually co-won the mag’s annual “Swim Search” alongside Katie Austin. She got to be featured in the mag, and she also walked the runway in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show this past June. You can see some of her bikini photos in the gallery of this article.

She’s signed with CAA and fans are hoping she’ll be in the newest Sports Illustrated Swim issue.

Jared proposed to Christen in June of 2022!

See some of Christen‘s most amazing bikini photos right here.
Photos: Getty
