How to Watch 'Gone Girl' for Free: Streaming Details Amid 'American Nightmare' Popularity on Netflix

Everyone is talking about the movie Gone Girl right now thanks to the popularity of the new Netflix true crime docu-series American Nightmare.

The new series tells the story of the “Gone Girl Case.” After a home invasion and kidnapping, a young couple’s recounting of the events is too far-fetched for the police to believe.

Denise Huskins was kidnapped from her home in March 2015, just months after the movie Gone Girl was in theaters. When her captor released her just days later, police believed that the kidnapping was a hoax that she staged, comparing it to the story of Gone Girl.

Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck starred in the movie, which received four Oscar nominations. So, how can you watch it on streaming?

Right now, the only way to stream the movie for free is if you’re a DirecTV subscriber. It’s available on demand for people who already have a cable subscription with the service.

You can rent the movie now on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and other places for around $3.99. It’s also available for purchase for $14.99.

The Blu-ray version of the movie is available on Amazon for $9.00.

