Tue, 23 January 2024 at 4:09 pm

Here's Why ABC Had to Blur the Canadian Flag During 'The Bachelor' Season Premiere

Here's Why ABC Had to Blur the Canadian Flag During 'The Bachelor' Season Premiere

One thing that confused fans during the season premiere of The Bachelor is when the Canadian flag was blurred out on screen.

There are several contestants this season who are from Canada and one of them, Maria, presented season lead Joey Graziadei with a Canadian flag after getting out of the limo on night one.

While Maria waved the flag, viewers noticed that ABC blurred out the image. So, why did that happen?

Keep reading to find out more…

Turns out, there are very specific rules as to how the Canadian flag can be used on television.

Bachelor Canadian flag

TVLine reports that the Canadian flag is “protected… against unauthorized use for commercial purposes” and any use of the symbol must be cleared by the government. So, it seems ABC either didn’t apply for use of the flag or didn’t get clearance.

10 women were sent home on night one and we already have spoilers for who wins.

