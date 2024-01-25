Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 11:12 pm

Adam Levine Works Up a Sweat During a Chilly Morning Run

Adam Levine Works Up a Sweat During a Chilly Morning Run

Adam Levine is staying fit during the winter!

The 44-year-old Maroon 5 lead singer wasn’t bothered by the chilly morning weather and was spotted out running around his neighborhood on Wednesday (January 24) in Montecito, Calif.

Adam still worked up a sweat despite the cold weather and looked drenched in his shirt!

Maroon 5 is about to head back on the road for a few shows around the world. They will perform on January 31 in Cape Town, February 3 in Johannesburg, and February 7 in Bahrain. Later this year, the band has some Las Vegas dates in May.

We recently had photos of Adam going shirtless during a morning workout in Santa Barbara, the morning after Thanksgiving.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Adam Levine working up a sweat on his run…
Photos: Backgrid
