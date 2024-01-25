Adam Levine Works Up a Sweat During a Chilly Morning Run

Adam Levine is staying fit during the winter!

The 44-year-old Maroon 5 lead singer wasn’t bothered by the chilly morning weather and was spotted out running around his neighborhood on Wednesday (January 24) in Montecito, Calif.

Adam still worked up a sweat despite the cold weather and looked drenched in his shirt!

Maroon 5 is about to head back on the road for a few shows around the world. They will perform on January 31 in Cape Town, February 3 in Johannesburg, and February 7 in Bahrain. Later this year, the band has some Las Vegas dates in May.

We recently had photos of Adam going shirtless during a morning workout in Santa Barbara, the morning after Thanksgiving.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Adam Levine working up a sweat on his run…