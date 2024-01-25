Sofia Vergara Explains 'Griselda' Transformation, Claps Back at Kelly Clarkson For Calling It 'Slight'

Sofia Vergara is clapping back at Kelly Clarkson for the comments she made about her transformation in Griselda.

For those who don’t know, the former Modern Family actress stars in the new Netflix series, which is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Kelly noted that Sofia‘s transformation in the show was “slight” and the actress had an issue with that characterization.

“This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Kelly said, to which Sofia looked shocked and responded, “What? Are you crazy?”

“Whatever they did though, it looks slight,” Kelly continued. Sofia responded, “No Kelly, it was hours! Don’t be jealous!”

“It was a wig! Shut up. It was a wig. It was a lot!” Sofia continued. “They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was wig. It was nose. It was plastic from here to here.”

Kelly saved herself in the end when she explained her view, saying, “What I’m saying is, they did such a good job that it looked seamless and you just looked like a different [person]. Like you literally look like you actually could just be this person in other movies. You could have two careers.”

