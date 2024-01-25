Angelina Jolie & Son Pax Spotted at L.A.'s Trendiest Sushi Restaurant
Angelina Jolie is the latest star to check out one of Los Angeles’ trendiest sushi restaurant!
Whenever you see photos of celebs walking along the second floor of a strip mall in West Hollywood, chances are they are eating at Sushi Park.
The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her 20-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt for dinner at Sushi Park on Wednesday night (January 24) and we have all the photos.
The mother-son duo was escorted to their car by a security guard. Angelina wore a white dress with a black shawl wrapped around her shoulders. Pax was dressed in a white sweater and black pants.
Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Angelina Jolie out for dinner with her son Pax…