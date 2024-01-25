Sofia Vergara Praises Karol G's Performance in 'Griselda,' Reveals What Singer Did For the Cast

Sofia Vergara is gushing about her Griselda co-star Karol G, who makes her on-screen acting debut!

The 51-year-old actress takes on the titular role for the new Netflix limited series, which just debuted on Thursday (January 25), while the 32-year-old singer has the recurring role of Carla.

In a new interview, Sofia sang her co-stars praises, and revealed something cool that Karol did for her co-stars.

“It was amazing that she was willing to do it, because it’s very exciting to know people that want to try everything, and you know she’s at another level in her music,” Sofia told Extra. “And she arrived to the set, like, very humble, like she was being directed, and being like every one of us there waiting for our turns. You know how it is on a set.”

The actress then added, “And she gave us all amazing tickets to see her in concert.”

If you’re unaware, Griselda is “a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’”

For the show, Karol G is going by her real name, Carolina Giraldo!

