Sophia Bush & Ex Grant Hughes Disagree About $300,000 Amid Ongoing Divorce Settlement

Sophia Bush and ex Grant Hughes are still finessing the details of their split, and they are not on common ground regarding their assets just yet.

That became clear after they had a disagreement about a $300,000 investment Grant wants to make, while the 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress believes the money should be tied up until they finalize the split.

The couple filed for divorce in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage. In court documents unearthed at the time, Sophia asked that the pair forego spousal support as they had a prenuptial agreement.

New court documents are providing insight into their disagreement, which centers around a “unity agreement” they had.

The documents, obtained by People, show that Grant wants to use the funds to invest in storage facilities in Oklahoma. The courts agreed to allow him to use the funds.

However, Sophia feels that the decision would violate their “unity agreement,” which we do not have additional details on at this time. Grant‘s team argues that the agreement is invalid.

Reps for both Sophia and Grant did not respond to requests for comment.

Sophia recently looked back on everything that she experienced in 2023. She’s also hinted that her divorce might become a movie.