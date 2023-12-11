Sophia Bush Explains How Her Divorce Might Become a Movie

Sophia Bush is opening up about her divorce and sharing an idea she has to turn her breakup into a movie.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress broke up with her husband Grant Hughes back in August 2023 after 13 months of marriage. When she filed for divorce, she listed the date of separation as June 27.

Sophia is now rumored to be dating soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

So, what did Sophia have to say?

On the latest episode of her Drama Queens podcast, Sophia talked about how her friends have a group chat about divorce.

“Do you remember that Megan Thee Stallion song ‘Hot Girl Summer’?” she asked her co-host Bethany Joy Lenz, adding that some of her friends also were going through breakups during the summer.

“At one point someone renamed it ‘Hot Divorce Summer.’ And I was just dying. I was like the fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life and people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We’re sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great,” Sophia said (via Us Weekly).

“Maybe we need to make that movie,” Sophia added, with Bethany replying, “That’s the rom-com I want to watch!”

