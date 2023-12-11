Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Turned Down an Intimacy Coordinator for Sex Scene with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about that buzzworthy sex scene she had with Jon Hamm in season three of The Morning Show.

In episode six, Jennifer‘s character Alex Levy was seen laying on top of Jon‘s character while they were unclothed and in bed after spending a romantic night together.

Jennifer explained in a new interview why she turned down an intimacy coordinator for the scene.

“Having [director Mimi Leder] there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable,” Jennifer told Variety. “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare.”

She added, “They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there.”

The interviewer noted hat the love scene “was more explicit than we’re used to seeing on the show.”

Co-star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon responded, “I didn’t think it was explicit.”

