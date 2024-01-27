Emma Watson Addresses Her Extended Break From Acting, Reveals What She's Been Up To & Still Hopes to Achieve

Emma Watson‘s last big acting project was back in 2019, meaning that it’s been five years since we’ve seen her on the big screen. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s retired.

The 33-year-old Harry Potter alum’s last role was Little Women. During an interview with British Vogue, she revealed what she’s been up to in the time since.

She also opened up about one big dream that she still hopes to accomplish in the industry.

Read more about Emma Watson’s status in Hollywood…

“I don’t see myself as having stepped away from acting,” Emma explained. “I just see myself as wanting to expand what I do and being able to be in things that I have written or directed or produced.”

Her passion for directing and writing started in the midst of the pandemic, and she decided to pursue a degree in creative writing in late 2023.

“I just realized how much I loved it and that I wanted to keep doing that,” she said.

Emma has a big goal on the horizon: “To direct something that I’d written one day, that would make me pretty excited.”

However, she knows that it is likely to take a while for that goal to come to fruition.

“To really be at the start of a project takes time. Films can be decades in the making. Finding it and writing it and putting it together. I don’t see it as a closing down. I see it as an opening up,” she explained.

Just last month Emma opened up about her relationship status.

Press play on the interview…