Ariana Grande Gets Emotional in Teaser for Upcoming 'Billions Club' Episode (Video)

Ariana Grande is teasing a new episode of Billions Club!

The 30-year-old “yes, and?” singer is the female artist with the most hits – 14, to be exact – in the Spotify Billions Club.

In a new promo clip, Ariana poses with her Spotify billion streams plaques and props from her past projects.

She also gets visibly emotional while expressing her gratitude to her listeners.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We’re here for a very normal day of work,” she jokes at the beginning of the teaser.

“It’s a really absurd number,” the Grammy winner reflects on the billion mark. “I can’t wrap my head around the number.”

Ariana appears to be on the verge of tears when she adds, “I’m so grateful for the love and support of people who listen to these songs. This really shook me.”

The singer recently shared another glimpse of herself as Glinda in the Wicked movie, which is set to premiere in November.

Watch Ariana Grande’s Billions Club trailer here!

