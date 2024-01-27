Sophia Bush Teases 'One Tree Hill' Reboot, Shares Where She Thinks Brooke Davis is Today

Sophia Bush is reflecting on where her One Tree Hill character is now – and teasing a possible reboot of the show!

The 41-year-old actress caught up with E! at the Junction film premiere on Wednesday (January 24) and chatted about her beloved teen drama show.

It turns out, she has big ideas about her character Brooke Davis as an adult. And she didn’t say no to a reboot…

Keep reading to find out more…

“I always joke that I think Brooke Davis running for class president really changed the whole trajectory of her life,” Sophia said, adding, “I’d like to see her in elected office, I’d really like to see her delivering an impassioned rant about what people deserve, I think that would really be up her alley.”

The final episode of One Tree Hill aired April 2012, and fans have been begging for a reboot ever since.

“Everybody wants to know,” Sophia replied when she was asked about that. “I think for a long time our answer on that was a firm ‘no.’ We were really ready to put it to bed.”

However, now she and her castmates are saying “never say never.”

She emphasized, “I don’t have an answer for you, but things change over time.”

Sophia and her ex Grant Hughes recently had a disagreement about $300,000 amid their ongoing divorce settlement.