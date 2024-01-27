Colton Underwood Gets Love from Husband Jordan C. Brown on His 32nd Birthday

Colton Underwood is celebrating his 32nd birthday!

On Friday (Jan. 26), the reality star’s husband Jordan C. Brown took to Instagram to share a video full of different clips of Colton throughout this past year in honor of his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Husband – you’re easy to love 🥳 @coltonunderwood,” the political strategist wrote along with the video.

The video featured clips of Colton singing at a concert, walking along the beach, working out, going shirtless at home, along with a few clips of them dancing at their wedding.

Colton re-posted the video on his Instagram Story, and wrote, “The best year of my life.”

Colton and Jordan first went public with their relationship in late 2021 and married in May 2023. In a new interview, Colton revealed how he first met Jordan.