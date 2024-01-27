Kieran Culkin Reveals Why Jesse Eisenberg Was Shaking in His Arms at Sundance Film Festival 2024

Kieran Culkin is opening up about what was happening with Jesse Eisenberg at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival!

The event took place on January 20 in Park City, Utah, and the actors were there to attend the premiere of their comedy-drama film, A Real Pain.

While on the red carpet, Jesse got extremely nervous, and Kieran could feel him shaking. The Succession actor opened up to E! about the moment.

“He’s just an anxious person,” Kieran explained. “I had my arm around him and he was shaking.”

When he asked Jesse if he was alright, the Social Network star replied, “Everything when I go outside makes me nervous…Are you anxious about any part of this? Nervous?”

He was surprised when Kieran said that he was very comfortable.

Kieran told E!, “He’s like, ‘Did you think when we started this that you would be like me?’ And I said, ‘No, not at all. Why? Did you think we would be alike?’”

