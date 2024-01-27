Brandon Jenner Reveals If His Kids Have Met Sister Kylie Jenner's Kids

Brandon Jenner is opening up about his relationship with half-sister Kylie Jenner.

If you didn’t know, Caitlyn Jenner shares Brandon, 42, and Brody Jenner with ex-wife Linda Thompson and also shares Kylie, 26, and Kendall Jenner wit ex-wife Kris Jenner. Caitlyn, 74, also shares son Burt and daughter Casey with ex-wife Chrystie Scott.

In a new interview, Brandon revealed if his three kids have met Kylie‘s two kids yet.

“They’ve met, but we haven’t spent that much time [together] recently,” Brandon told Us Weekly while promoting his and wife Cayley Jenner’s new UnchainedTV series, At Home With the Jenners.

“We’re just all super busy,” Brandon added. “You have the intention where you’re just like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’”

Brandon shares 3-year-old twin boys Bo and Sam with Cayley, 38. He is also dad to 8-year-old daughter Eva with ex-wife Leah James. Kylie shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 23 months, with ex Travis Scott.

Brandon also admitted that sometimes “life gets in the way,” but the siblings “plan” on having all the cousins spend more time together in the future.

After Brody welcomed his first child last year, he said that he plans on being the “exact opposite” kind of parent from Caitlyn.