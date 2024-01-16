Kieran Culkin Explains Why He Asked Wife Jazz for Another Child in Emmy Awards 2023 Acceptance Speech

Kieran Culkin might have spoken out a little too much.

The 41-year-old Succession actor won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

During his speech, he made a request of wife Jazz Charton: for another baby.

“And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!” he said in the speech.

“I’ve been asking for a while,” he explained to reporters after he had collected the award, via People.

“Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.’ I didn’t bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this.’ ”

“So I told her, and then it all came back to her. So then she spent the whole week being nervous,” he added.

As for a name, he said he “wouldn’t name it Emmy, or whatever other cute little thing.”

However, he seemingly expressed regret for the outburst onstage.

“Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he told reporters after the event. “And that’s it. That’s the whole story. Anyway, the end.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux on Sept. 13, 2019 and their son Wilder Wolf on Aug. 17, 2021.

