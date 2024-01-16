'Law & Order' Season 23 - 5 Stars Returning, 1 Is Leaving, 1 Joining the Cast!

Law & Order is back this week!

The long-running NBC series originally ended back in 2010 after 20 seasons, but the network decided to reboot the show years later. The 21st season aired in early 2022. and Season 22 ran from September 2022 to May 2023.

Season 23 premieres on Thursday (January 18) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC!

And now, we know who is likely to return for Season 23, and one star who is sadly leaving the show.

Click through to see who is and isn’t returning for Law & Order Season 23…