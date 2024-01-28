Nicole Eggert Expresses Regret for Breast Implants Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole Eggert has some regrets.

The 52-year-old Baywatch alum, who recently announced her breast cancer diagnosis, revealed she regrets getting a breast augmentation at 18 while starring on the hit show.

“I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!’” she told People.

“But when you have to put on that one-piece and it’s like, you’re so flat that it’s like, pleating — you got pleats across the front — You’re like, ‘What is this?’” she said.

“Nothing you can do. You can’t stuff it with anything. You can’t do anything.”

“It was a stupid 18-year-old decision,” she added.

She has since undergone a series of breast augmentations, including a reduction that was documented on the E! show Botched in 2015.

Other celebs have also revealed their own surgery regrets.

