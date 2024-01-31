Adele Announces Summer 2024 Shows in Germany - Dates Revealed!

Adele is heading to Germany!

After teasing some big news, the 35-year-old 16-time Grammy-winning entertainment announced on Wednesday (Jan. 31) that she will performing four very special shows this summer in Munich, Germany.

Adele will be performing at the Munich Messe on August 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans,” Adele wrote on Instagram. “However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!

She continued, “I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes x”

These exclusive Germany show mark the first time Adele has played in mainland Europe since 2016.

Adele is currently performing the final leg of her highly-acclaimed Las Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele, which runs through mid-June.

Ticket registration for Adele‘s Germany shows are open now at Adele.com and closes on Monday, 5th of February at 6pm CET. Fans will receive links to purchase on Tuesday the 6th of February, with registered fans purchases open on Wednesday the 7th of February at 10am CET. General on sale to the public is set for Friday the 9th of February at 10am CET.

