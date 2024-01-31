Cole Sprouse Addresses Kim Rhodes' Comments About Dylan Sprouse Refusing to Make Fat Joke on 'Suite Life'

Cole Sprouse is opening up about his memories – or lack thereof – from his time on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

The 31-year-old actor starred on the hit Disney show with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse. It aired from 2005 to 2008, and the spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, aired from 2008 to 2011.

During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cole was asked about his costar, Kim Rhodes‘, recent comments about the show. He revealed that he doesn’t remember a whole lot from filming.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kim shared during a November 2023 appearance on the Back to the Best podcast that Dylan refused to deliver a fat joke about her that was written in the script once. (She was pregnant at the time.)

She recalled, “[Dylan] goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I’ll say it.’”

When ET asked Cole about that situation, he admitted that a lot of that time is blurry for him.

“Yeah, I mean, honestly a lot of the cast and crew I still talk to from Suite Life. I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it’s kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family,” he said. “That’s very nice of her to say that. If I’m being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. So, I don’t really remember too much of that period.”

The actor explained, “The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time. I love Kim. I’m glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun.”

