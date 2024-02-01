Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

The young stars of Dune: Part Two are stepping out for the first stop of their press tour!

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh were seen heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio on Thursday afternoon (February 1) in Hollywood.

The four actors, who are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, are making a joint appearance together on the talk show ahead of the film’s March 1 theatrical release.

Box Office Pro estimates that Dune 2 will open at the box office with a first weekend gross of anywhere between $50 million and $75 million. It’s believed that the movie has the potential to gross between $125 million and $195 million at the domestic box office during its full theatrical run.

The first movie grossed $108 million at the domestic box office.

See which actors are returning and which ones aren’t coming back!

