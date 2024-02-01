Top Stories
10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' &amp; 'Stranger Things'

10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 9:13 pm

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

The young stars of Dune: Part Two are stepping out for the first stop of their press tour!

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh were seen heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio on Thursday afternoon (February 1) in Hollywood.

The four actors, who are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, are making a joint appearance together on the talk show ahead of the film’s March 1 theatrical release.

Box Office Pro estimates that Dune 2 will open at the box office with a first weekend gross of anywhere between $50 million and $75 million. It’s believed that the movie has the potential to gross between $125 million and $195 million at the domestic box office during its full theatrical run.

The first movie grossed $108 million at the domestic box office.

See which actors are returning and which ones aren’t coming back!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the cast at the studio…
Just Jared on Facebook
dune cast at kimmel 01
dune cast at kimmel 02
dune cast at kimmel 03
dune cast at kimmel 04
dune cast at kimmel 05
dune cast at kimmel 06
dune cast at kimmel 07
dune cast at kimmel 08
dune cast at kimmel 09
dune cast at kimmel 10
dune cast at kimmel 11
dune cast at kimmel 12

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Austin Butler, Dune, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya