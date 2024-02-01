Matthew Macfadyen & Michael Shannon to Lead New Netflix Series From 'Game of Thrones' Producers

Fresh off of his 2023 Emmys win, Matthew Macfadyen has found his next TV project!

The 49-year-old former Succession star has been cast in Netflix‘s upcoming drama series Death by Lightning alongside Michael Shannon, who was also a recent Emmy nominee.

Death by Lightning comes from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff, DB Weiss and Bernie Caulfield, and is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

The series is based on the novel “Destiny Of The Republic” by Candice Millard.

Matthew is set to portray Charles Guiteau, while Michael will portray James Garfield.

Mike Makowsky serves as creator and writer, while Matt Ross will direct all episodes.

If you didn’t know, Matthew will also be in the upcoming Deadpool 3, which recently wrapped filming, just a few months before it’s set to hit theaters.