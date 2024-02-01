Top Stories
10 Netflix TV Shows That Won't Premiere in 2024, Including Massive Favorites Like 'Wednesday' & 'Stranger Things'

Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Britney Spears Calls Out Someone 'Talking S-it About Me' Following Justin Timberlake's Non-Apology

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Next Projects at Netflix Revealed!

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 8:43 pm

NFL Player Mark Andrews Helps Save Woman's Life During Mid-Air Medical Emergency

Mark Andrews is being credited for helping save the life of a woman having a medical emergency during a flight.

The 28-year-old tight end, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, was on a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix on Thursday (February 1). He was seemingly heading to his hometown in Scottsdale after wrapping up the football season.

A woman on the Southwest Airlines flight began having a medical issue about three hours into the flight and she was assisted by a doctor and a nurse who were both passengers. The woman reportedly had a low heart rate and pulse.

A fellow passenger on the plane reports that Andrews overheard what was going on and got up to assist, offering a solution that ultimately saved the woman’s life.

Andrews, who is a Type 1 diabetic, asked if the woman’s blood sugar was low. He offered up his own diabetic testing kit and assisted the doctor and nurse in using it.

“Eventually her heart-rate stabilized. Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most,” passenger Andrew Springs tweeted.

Springs told ESPN, “It was a team effort. But if Mark doesn’t pipe up. … I don’t know if they even come to the conclusion, ‘Hey, let’s try and get something sweet or sugar.’ Unsung heroes deserve to have their songs sung too.”

Read the original Twitter thread below.
