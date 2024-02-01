The Office's Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Reveal if They'd Return for a Movie Reboot

Amid news of a potential spinoff of The Office, two of the hit show’s original stars have expressed interest in a different sort of revival.

Earlier this year it was revealed that showrunner Greg Daniels is in the early stages of developing a new series inspired by The Office but with a different cast.

However, franchise stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey were presented with a different idea for a reboot – a movie – and they had some thoughts about the idea.

During an episode of their Office Ladies podcast, Angela and Jenna spoke to Bryan Cranston. He floated the idea of getting the original cast back to film a movie.

He described his ideas as being “something to where we can see where these people are.”

“These people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them,” he continued, via Variety.

Both Jenna and Angela were interested.

For Jenna, it was important that Greg be a part of any revival. “I would trust it,” she said. “As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes.”

Angela added that her kids would be a driving inspiration for her to take on the project, saying that “they would think that’s fun.”

Another star of the franchise had been developing a spinoff show inspired by their character. However, the plans fell through in 2023.

While Bryan didn’t star on The Office, he did direct an episode. The actor has previously revealed that he nearly killed the cast while they were working together.