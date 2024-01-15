'The Office' Reboot Talks in Early Development, Spinoff Would Feature New Cast in New Office

The Office is still one of the most popular syndicated TV shows on the air today, and fans have been wondering if there will ever be a reboot.

Well, there’s an update!

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, the TV show premiered in 2005 and ran for nine seasons. It starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker, Phyllis Smith, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez and Craig Robinson.

On Tuesday (January 16), Greg Daniels, who adapted the UK version for US television, will be gathering together a group of writers for a possible development of a new show within the franchise and to throw around ideas.

The show would not be a reboot bringing back the original stars, but rather, a new show set in a new office with new characters. It would, however, still live in the same world as the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company show, Deadline reports. The site notes that while this is a big step forward to possibly having an Office reboot take shape, it’s still in the very early stages and could amount to nothing.

