Francia Raisa Reveals Her Thoughts On Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Francia Raisa is opening up about Benny Blanco!

The 35-year-old actress’ close friend Selena Gomez has been dating the 35-year-old musician and producer for several months now, and she is sharing her thoughts on her friend’s new man.

While making an appearance at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 in New York City, Francia gushed over Benny.

“Oh, my God — it’s about time. I love Benny. He’s great. He wore a Dora the Explorer jacket when I first met him and I was like, ‘B, we love you. Donde esta mi mapa?’” she told Extra.

Francia also shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“I’m happy for Taylor ‘cause I’ve known Taylor a really long time, too. I’m really, really happy for her,” she said.

Last month, Selena and Benny stepped out for their first public date night together.

