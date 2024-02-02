American Idol's Jordin Sparks Stuns at Two Pre-Grammys Events, Talks New Music Coming Soon

Jordin Sparks is ready for a musical comeback!

The 34-year-old former American Idol winner opened up about her upcoming fifth studio album while making appearances at pre-Grammys parties on Thursday (February 1) in Los Angeles.

Jordin first wore a light blue dress at the GRAMMY House x A Celebration of Women In The Mix event. She later changed into an all-black outfit for the Recording Academy Honors event presented by the Black Music Collective.

At the afternoon event, Jordin talked about her new music.

“This new music is all about stepping into the woman I am now, stepping into my power, my confidence, who I am as a woman, a human, an artist, a mom, a wife, a friend, a woman,” she told People. “I want to be able to record the music that I want to record because I want to record it, not because it has to meet certain criteria. I want to make it for me, and I want to believe in it, and I want to love it.”

“But the album is going to be amazing because I don’t want to put any limits on myself,” she added.

The album will feature country, R&B, and gospel music.

Jordin‘s recent single “Call My Name” was released a couple months ago. Watch the video below!