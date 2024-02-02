Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Producer Talks Insider Show Secrets, Including Taylor Swift &amp; Beyonce Highlights

Grammys 2024 Producer Talks Insider Show Secrets, Including Taylor Swift & Beyonce Highlights

Timothee Chalamet &amp; Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler &amp; Florence Pugh

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

Darius Rucker Arrested &amp; Faces Charges for Minor Drug Offense - Musician's Attorney Responds

Darius Rucker Arrested & Faces Charges for Minor Drug Offense - Musician's Attorney Responds

Is Spencer Alive on 'General Hospital'? Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Schedule Might Reveal a Spoiler

Is Spencer Alive on 'General Hospital'? Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Schedule Might Reveal a Spoiler

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 2:56 am

American Idol's Jordin Sparks Stuns at Two Pre-Grammys Events, Talks New Music Coming Soon

American Idol's Jordin Sparks Stuns at Two Pre-Grammys Events, Talks New Music Coming Soon

Jordin Sparks is ready for a musical comeback!

The 34-year-old former American Idol winner opened up about her upcoming fifth studio album while making appearances at pre-Grammys parties on Thursday (February 1) in Los Angeles.

Jordin first wore a light blue dress at the GRAMMY House x A Celebration of Women In The Mix event. She later changed into an all-black outfit for the Recording Academy Honors event presented by the Black Music Collective.

At the afternoon event, Jordin talked about her new music.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This new music is all about stepping into the woman I am now, stepping into my power, my confidence, who I am as a woman, a human, an artist, a mom, a wife, a friend, a woman,” she told People. “I want to be able to record the music that I want to record because I want to record it, not because it has to meet certain criteria. I want to make it for me, and I want to believe in it, and I want to love it.”

“But the album is going to be amazing because I don’t want to put any limits on myself,” she added.

The album will feature country, R&B, and gospel music.

Jordin‘s recent single “Call My Name” was released a couple months ago. Watch the video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jordin sparks pre grammys events 01
jordin sparks pre grammys events 02
jordin sparks pre grammys events 03
jordin sparks pre grammys events 04
jordin sparks pre grammys events 05
jordin sparks pre grammys events 06
jordin sparks pre grammys events 07
jordin sparks pre grammys events 08
jordin sparks pre grammys events 09
jordin sparks pre grammys events 10
jordin sparks pre grammys events 11
jordin sparks pre grammys events 12
jordin sparks pre grammys events 13
jordin sparks pre grammys events 14
jordin sparks pre grammys events 15
jordin sparks pre grammys events 16
jordin sparks pre grammys events 17
jordin sparks pre grammys events 18
jordin sparks pre grammys events 19
jordin sparks pre grammys events 20
jordin sparks pre grammys events 21
jordin sparks pre grammys events 22
jordin sparks pre grammys events 23
jordin sparks pre grammys events 24
jordin sparks pre grammys events 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jordin Sparks, Music