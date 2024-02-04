'Argylle' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In (& It's Not Great News)

Matthew Vaughn‘s expensive spy-comedy Argylle is finally out, and the disappointing box office numbers are in.

The movie greatly underperformed at the North American box office, opening to an estimated $18 million against a $200-$250 million budget, via THR.

Overseas, Argylle opened to an estimated $17.3 million from 78 markets for a total global haul of $35.3 million.

Argylle tells the tale of a best-selling spy novelist and cat-loving recluse whose tranquil life is upended when the plots of her books begin coming to life, and features a ton of stars, including Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Sofia Boutella, Ariana Debose, Catherine O’Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

