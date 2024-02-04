Fantasia Barrino & Husband Kendall Taylor Make It Date Night at Grammys 2024

Fantasia Barrino is hitting the red carpet!

The 39-year-old singer and star of The Color Purple held hands with husband Kendall Taylor as they arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fantasia Barrino

For the red carpet, Fantasia stunned in a crystalized black and sheer dress with matching gloves and a diamond lip piece while Kendall coordinated in a black tux.

During the show tonight, Fantasia is expected to take the stage to perform during the In Memoriam segment with Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Wendy & Lisa, and Jon Batiste.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Fantasia is wearing a dress and gloves by Cong Tri, Le Silla shoes, and Messika jewelry.

