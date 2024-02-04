Nominee Ice Spice Wears Baby Phat to the Grammys 2024!

Ice Spice is looking cool as ever.

The 24-year-old superstar hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The rapper is nominated for Best New Artist, and was also nominated for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Karma” with Taylor Swift, as well as Best Rap Song for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Aqua.

FYI: Ice Spice is wearing Baby Phat.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!