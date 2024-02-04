Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 8:05 pm

Taylor Swift's Grammys 2024 Look Sparks More 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Rumors!

Taylor Swift's Grammys 2024 Look Sparks More 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Rumors!

Taylor Swift has arrived alongside Lana Del Rey!!!

The 34-year-old superstar posed for photos at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fans believe Taylor could be announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the Grammys tonight after she changed her profile photos to black and white pics earlier in the day. Her look tonight, which is notably black and white, is fueling those fan rumors!

In addition, Taylor looks to be wearing a clock necklace that seems to be stopped at midnight. Perhaps a clue as to when the announcement (or even, album) might drop!?

Stay tuned as we learn more!

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night. Taylor was up for six nominations total at today’s show!

FYI: Taylor is wearing Schiaparelli Couture.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 01
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 02
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 03
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 04
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 05
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 06
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 07
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 08
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 09
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 10
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 11
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 12
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 13
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 14
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 15
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 16
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 17
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 18
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 19
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 20
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 21
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 22
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 23
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 24
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 25
taylor swift grammys 2024 lana del rey 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, Taylor Swift