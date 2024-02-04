Taylor Swift's Grammys 2024 Look Sparks More 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Rumors!

Taylor Swift has arrived alongside Lana Del Rey!!!

The 34-year-old superstar posed for photos at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fans believe Taylor could be announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the Grammys tonight after she changed her profile photos to black and white pics earlier in the day. Her look tonight, which is notably black and white, is fueling those fan rumors!

In addition, Taylor looks to be wearing a clock necklace that seems to be stopped at midnight. Perhaps a clue as to when the announcement (or even, album) might drop!?

Stay tuned as we learn more!

FYI: Taylor is wearing Schiaparelli Couture.