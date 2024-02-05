Dove Cameron & Boyfriend Damiano David Attend Fourth Event Together During Grammys Weekend

Top Stories
Dove Cameron and boyfriend Damiano David debuted their relationship this weekend and they ended up going to four different events together!

The 28-year-old singer and Schmigadoon actress and the 25-year-old Maneskin lead singer capped off their busy weekend by attending W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci’s Grammy After-Party together on Sunday night (February 4) at Bar Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

Dove and Damiano posed for photos together inside the star-studded event after the Grammys.

The couple began their Grammys weekend on Thursday at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party. The next evening they were both in attendance at the MusiCares Person of the Year event. On Saturday they made their red carpet debut as a couple and shared a kiss for photographers.

During the Grammys, Dove went on her Instagram Stories to celebrate her friends Billie Eilish and Finneas‘ wins for “What Was I Made For?”
