Demi Lovato's Dress at Grammys After Party Had Fiancé Jutes 'Speechless'

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes stepped out together after the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 31-year-old “Heart Attack” singer and the 32-year-old singer-songwriter were photographed at the W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci Grammy After-Party on Sunday (February 4) night in Los Angeles.

Neither of them was nominated at this year’s awards show, but they still showed up at the party looking their best!

Demi shared more snapshots of her and Jutes on her Instagram. She captioned her post: “This dress tho… 🖤,” referencing her gorgeous black gown.

In the comments section, Jutes replied: “Baby had me speechless 🫠🫠🫠 I love u so much.”

If you didn’t know, Demi and Jutes got engaged on December 17. A day later, Demi celebrated the news on social media!

The two have been in a relationship since August 2022.

If you missed it, Demi also recently opened up about her past health struggles.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Demi Lovato and Jutes at the 2024 Grammys afterparty…