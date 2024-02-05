Killer Mike Breaks Silence After Being Detained at Grammys 2024, Explains What Happened

Killer Mike is speaking out with his first statement following the 2024 Grammys, where he was detained by police and charged with a misdemeanor following an altercation with a security guard.

At the awards show, Killer Mike took home three awards, sweeping the rap categories with wins for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

According to Deadline, the misdemeanor charge “comes with either a potential fine up to $2,000, or a six months stint behind bars in county, or both, under California’s penal code.”

So, what did Mike have to say?

“I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into MICHAEL. We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated,” Killer Mike said in a statement provided to JustJared.com.

He added, “I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams.”

A source in Mike‘s camp is also provided insight into what happened.

“We are grateful for the love and support Killer Mike has received. He worked incredibly hard on MICHAEL, and his Grammy win was well-deserved. We hit a speed bump in that Mike was detained and charged with a misdemeanor after collecting his awards. On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go. He encountered an over-zealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated,” the source said.

Read more details from the police.