Mariska Hargitay Reveals the 'Silver Lining' of Chris Meloni's 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit, Ice-T Speaks on Late Co-Star Richard Belzer

Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T are reminiscing about Law & Order: SVU.

The co-stars sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the show’s 25th season, and the 25 year reign of the series.

If you didn’t know, Ice-T is now the longest-running male actor on a primetime TV series, and Mariska is the longest-running actor on a primetime series overall.

Click through to find out what they had to say…