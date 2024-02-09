Cillian Murphy & Jeffrey Wright Score Wins at Advanced Imaging Society Awards 2024

Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright were among the attendees and winners at the 14th Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards.

The even was held on Friday (February 4) at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cillian accepted the award for Best Live-Action Feature Film on behalf of Christopher Nolan and the entire Oppenheimer team. Jeffrey was honored with the Distinguished Artist Award for his performance in American Fiction.

If you didn’t know, Cillian, 47, and Jeffrey, 58, are both nominated for Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars!

Cillian‘s performance as the so-called Father of the Atomic Bomb and Jeffrey‘s role as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison earned them their nominations in a group also comprised of Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, and Colman Domingo.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright at the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards in Beverly Hills…