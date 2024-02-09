Scarlett Johansson to Star as FBI Informant in True Crime Thriller 'Featherwood'

Scarlett Johansson is making her way to the true crime drama!

The 39-year-old former Marvel actress most recently appeared on screen in Kristin Scott Thomas‘ directorial debut North Star, which released in 2023.

On Friday (February 9), Deadline reported that Scarlett will headline an upcoming film, titled Featherwood, which is based on a true story.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the outlet, the Black Widow star will play Carol Blevins, an FBI informant who infiltrated a neo-Nazi gang known as the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, and aided in the convictions of 13 members.

The film is based on Scott Farwell‘s six-part Dallas Morning News article recounting Carol’s experience living with the group.

Scarlett is also attached to Featherwood as a producer. Big Little Lies filmmaker Andrea Arnold will direct the movie.

If you haven’t seen, Scarlett Johansson addressed the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!