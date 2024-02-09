Bradley Cooper Explains Why His 'Sex & the City" TV Debut 'Terrified' Him

Bradley Cooper is sharing his experience filming Sex and the City!

The 49-year-old actor made his TV debut in a season 2 episode of the HBO series, titled, “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?” which aired in 1999. Bradley played “Jake the downtown smoker” in the episode.

During an appearance at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Thursday (February 8), the Maestro star recalled his time on Sex and the City.

“I auditioned for it, and at that time I didn’t really realize that you could ever get the job,” Bradley explained, according to People. “Honestly, I thought that I had a job as a doorman at Morgans Hotel and then I was lucky enough to audition.”

He continued, “I remember when I got the call to do it I was terrified. ‘What do you mean I’m actually going to have to do it?’ I couldn’t drive a stick shift, so they sent me to Models Driving School and I was just terrified.”

Bradley then admitted that the extra preparation didn’t help.

“I still messed it up, so they had somebody else drive the car and I just had to… pretend that we stopped,” he said.

The star added that all in all, his Sex and the City experience was “really fun.”

