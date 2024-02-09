Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Nickname She Hates So Much That She Had It Banned on Set

Kaley Cuoco opened up about a nickname that she really does not like.

The 38-year-old Big Bang Theory actress was recently on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast and revealed the name that she never wanted to hear. In fact, she hated it so much that she had it banned from a set that she was recently working on.

The nickname in question is Momma, which she said that people started calling her after she gave birth to her daughter Matilda in early 2023.

“What I hate is how everyone now is like, ‘Hey, momma!’ What is that? I had a call on the way here and she was like, ‘How’s mom life?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s the same 10-and-a-half months ago,’” she said.

Kaley explained that she had a “visceral, angry reaction” to the nickname, which felt demeaning.

“If they know you have a baby, then all of a sudden you’re momma and you look good. But it’s different than just normal looking good,” she explained.

The actress added that people were even using the nickname on the set of a new project.

“Everyone was calling me momma so often, and I was really hiding,” she explained, adding that she tried to work through it. But then she started to “really resent everybody.”

How did she handle it? “I had my assistant call a meeting and tell everyone to stop calling me momma. And they did.”

