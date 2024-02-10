Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024 - 15 Nominees Revealed!

The nominations for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction have been announced!

On Saturday (February 10), ABC announced that stars including Cher, Mariah Carey, and Lenny Kravitz are among the chosen few that have been nominated for a spot in the Hall of Fame.

The full lineup of artists was selected by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s nominating committee as 2024 contenders. Following the voting, the official list of 2024 inductees will be announced in April and the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this fall in Cleveland.

The 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

Click through the slideshow to find out who has been nominated…